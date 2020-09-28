Saudi Arabia breaks up terrorist cell trained in Iran

Saudi Arabia has announced breaking up a terrorist cell, which included members trained in Iran.

In remarks, a spokesperson for the Presidency of State Security said 10 members of the cell were arrested. Three of those arrested had received military and field training from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



The spokesperson said the identities of the suspects would not be revealed at present in the interest of the investigation.

According to news reports, the cell was discovered last week during security monitoring.

The cell was formed between October and December 2017.