Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Monday، 28 September 2020 10:41 PM

Anti-war activist detained by Azerbaijani security service

Azerbaijani activist Giyas Ibrahimov has been detained by the security services, allegedly for making anti-war statements online.


Ibrahimov was released later on Monday after being taken to the State Security Service building.


He told Azerbaijani Mikroskop Media that officers spoke to him about his criticism of a TV anchor on public television.


Footage streamed from Ibrahimov’s Facebook account shows the security services entering his flat in Baku and refusing to tell Ibrahimov why he is being detained. 


‘First they said they are from the police, then they said we will take you to the Military Commissariat, I asked them for the document for that, and they said they will take me to the National Security Service. I don’t oppose it. Let’s go’, Ibrahimov says on camera. 

