Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Monday، 28 September 2020 10:38 PM

EU concerned over resignation of Lebanon's PM-designate

The European Union expressed "disappointment and concern" Monday about the resignation of Lebanon's prime minister-designate over the weekend and urged the country's leaders to do their best to form a Cabinet that meets the demands of the people, AP reported.

Mustapha Adib's resignation during a political impasse came amid Lebanon's worst economic and financial crisis in decades _ made worse by a massive explosion in Beirut in early August that killed and wounded many and caused widespread damage.


Adib, who handed in his resignation Saturday, nearly a month after winning majority support from the Parliament, left Beirut early Monday to return to his post as Lebanon's ambassador to Germany.


Adib's resignation was a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country. Macron assailed the militant Hezbollah group and the entire Lebanese political class Sunday, and warned of a new civil war if they can't set aside personal and religious interests to unlock international aid and save Lebanon from economic collapse. 

