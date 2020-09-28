Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Breaking
Baghdadpost
Monday، 28 September 2020 10:27 PM

Iran denies holding secret negotiations with US

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has dismissed a Kuwaiti newspaper’s claim that Tehran and Washington have sat for talks in Oman, saying Iran will not negotiate with US unless it accepts the Islamic Republic’s conditions, IFP news reported.


“There hasn’t been, there isn’t, and there won’t be any negotiations [between Iran and the US]. These [reports] are only for domestic use,” Khatibzadeh said in a weekly press conference, in reaction to a report by Kuwaiti paper Al-Jaridah.


“They may be useful for Mr [President Donald] Trump, but they don’t serve Iran-US relations,” he added.


Khatibzadeh said “Trump has no proper understanding of the nature of international relations and that of Iran-US ties. It seems that his advisors are not supposed to understand what has happened, either.”
According to the spokesman, “the path is clear.”

