Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Monday، 28 September 2020 10:18 PM

Iraqi PM: government faces a serious challenge by uncontrolled weapons

Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed that “the Iraqi government faces a serious challenge represented by uncontrolled weapons that threaten security and stability,”


This came during a meeting between PM Al-Kadhimi and the Italian Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini along with his accompanying delegation, included a statement by his media office received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Both discussed strengthening cooperation between Iraq and Italy in the field of security and training of Iraqi forces, and in the field of military industry.

Al-Kadhimi welcomed the delegation and expressed Iraq's desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Italy, as well as with the international coalition, and for Italy to have a role in calming the situations in the region.

He indicated that "Daesh terrorist gangs still have a real threat on Iraq through their sleeper cells," stressing that "the security forces continue their military and intelligence operations to pursue them,”

Al-Kadhimi also stressed that "the Iraqi government today faces a serious challenge represented by uncontrolled weapons that threaten security and stability, indicating that the security services are working hard to enforce the law, protect citizens, enhance the security of diplomatic missions, and prosecute outlaw groups,”

For his part, Guerrini affirmed his country's keenness and interest in strengthening cooperation with Iraq in the field of combating terrorism, which still exists and threatens the security of Iraq and the region.

He expressed his happiness with the bilateral cooperation and also at the NATO level.

Guerini indicated that the efforts of the international community should be directed to support the Iraqi government, as its success is important to the stability of the entire region.

