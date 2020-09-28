Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Monday، 28 September 2020 10:41 PM

Iraq COVID-19 Tally Rises to 349,450

The coronavirus tally now stands at 349,450 in Iraq, the country's health ministry reported on Sunday.
According to a statement by the ministry, at least 3,481 new infections of COVID-19 as well as 3,755 recoveries have been confirmed across Iraq within the past day.

Meanwhile, 55 other people have lost their lives since yesterday, with which the death toll rises to 8,990, the ministry explained, noting that a total of 280,673 people have recovered.
