Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Turkey backs Azerbaijan against Armenia as war looms over the Caucasus Iraqi PM rallies allies to stop US closing embassy Anti-war activist detained by Azerbaijani security service EU concerned over resignation of Lebanon's PM-designate Iran’s role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan clash revealed Iran denies holding secret negotiations with US UN employee killed in Kirkuk Iraq warns US will no longer tolerate Iranian militia attacks Iraqi PM: government faces a serious challenge by uncontrolled weapons US warns Iraq of Baghdad embassy closure if attacks continue
Monday، 28 September 2020 09:30 PM

Rocket attack kills 5 civilians near Baghdad airport

Five civilians, including two women and three children, were killed in a rocket attack near Baghdad airport on Monday, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said.

The ministry's Joint Operations Command said in a statement that two Katyusha rockets landed on a house in the Radwaniyah area.

Two other children were injured in the attack, the ministry said, adding that the rockets were launched from Jihad neighborhood in Baghdad.

Militant groups have been frequently shelling Iraqi military bases housing US troops and the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, where some foreign embassies are also located.


