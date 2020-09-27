Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 27 September 2020
Breaking
Sunday، 27 September 2020 06:20 PM

Syrian FM calls Turkey a ‘sponsor of terrorism’ in address to UN

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has lashed out at Ankara during a speech before the UN General Assembly, accusing the Turks of occupying swathes of Syrian land.

He singled out Turkey as a sponsor of terrorism in Syria and the surrounding region, and accused Ankara of committing “a war crime and a crime against humanity” by restricting civilian access to water in several towns controlled by Turkish forces.

Damascus has lashed out at Ankara during a speech before the UN General Assembly, accusing the Turks of occupying swathes of Syrian land and creating a breeding ground for terrorists.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem used unambiguous language when taking the floor during the 75th UN General Assembly meeting, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia Today reported.

He singled out Turkey as a sponsor of terrorism in Syria and the surrounding region, and accused Ankara of committing “a war crime and a crime against humanity” by restricting civilian access to water in several towns controlled by Turkish forces. 

The top Syrian diplomat also alleged that Turkey facilitated the “entry of tens of thousands of foreign terrorists into Syria and still offers all forms of support to Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist organizations.”

