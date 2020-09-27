Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 27 September 2020
Breaking
Syrian FM calls Turkey a ‘sponsor of terrorism’ in address to UN Jordan's King Abdullah II Dissolves Parliament French President Macron set to address Lebanon’s political crisis US warns Iraq on Iranian-backed militias US provides $2.5 mln in humanitarian assistance to Christians sheltering in KRG Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 27 September 2020 06:17 PM

French President Macron set to address Lebanon’s political crisis

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-LEBANON-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to address Lebanon’s political crisis in a press conference from the Elysee Palace on Sunday evening, a day after Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib stepped down.

On his second visit to Beirut in less than one month, Mr Macron announced on September 1 that Lebanese politicians promised him that a government would be formed within 15 days in a country where it can take several months to a year.

The French government has been deeply involved in helping Lebanon alongside the international community after a deadly blast on August 4 at Beirut port killed nearly 200 people and devastated the capital.

But Mr Adib, who was appointed on August 31, gave up on Saturday after political parties refused his proposal of an independent government to tackle the country’s multiple crises.

few days before his resignation, Lebanon’s Shiite party, Amal, an ally of Iran-backed Hezbollah, insisted on keeping control on the Finance Ministry, which it has headed since 2014.

France considers Lebanon, a former French protectorate with a sizable francophone population, a strategic regional ally and has organised several donor conferences in the past decades to help prop up its economy.

But France, as well as other donor countries and institutions, put conditions on their financial support for the first time at Lebanon’s last donor conference in 2018 by asking local leaders to strengthen transparency and accountability. This would weaken the power of traditional political parties on the Lebanese state, which is widely viewed as corrupt and is one of the most indebted in the world.

Lebanese leaders failed to deliver on promises of reform and the nearly $11 billion in low-interest loans and grants pledged in April 2018 in Paris were never unlocked.

In October 2019, Lebanon’s worst-ever economic crisis caused massive social unrest, with hundreds of thousands of Lebanese taking to the street to demand the resignation of their leaders, who for the most part represent former militias that fought during the 1975-1990 civil war.
Related Stories
Read
velid-muallem

Syrian FM calls Turkey a ‘sponsor of terrorism’ in address to UN 27 September 2020 06:20 PM

Breaking

Jordan's King Abdullah II Dissolves Parliament 27 September 2020 06:18 PM

Saudi airlines

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021: minister 27 September 2020 02:27 PM

Fuad Hussein, the chief of staff for the Kurdistan Region Presidency (KRP)

Iran and Iraq commit to boosting border cooperation and trade 27 September 2020 02:24 PM

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem

Syria accuses U.S. using sanctions to suffocate Syrians 'like George Floyd' 27 September 2020 02:22 PM

bomb

Car bomb kills 7 in northeastern Syria 26 September 2020 09:46 PM

Corona

Iran prepares to impose new coronavirus lockdowns as cases rise 26 September 2020 05:27 PM

Revealed: Iran building new crossing on Syria border to smuggle weapons, oil

Earthquake strikes northeastern Iran near Turkmenistan border 26 September 2020 02:01 PM

Comments