Kurdistan Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 650 with 33 New Fatalities

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry on Saturday reported 33 COVID-19 fatalities within the past 24 hours, which raises the overall death toll to 650.



The ministry said in a report that 13 people in Duhok, nine in Erbil, nine in Sulaymaniyah, and two in Halabja had succumbed to the virus since Friday.



There were also 520 new infections, the ministry added.



As of September 26, a total of 45,215 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the four provinces of the Kurdistan Region.



Nearly 29,000 people have recovered from the novel virus, while over 14,600 remain as active cases.