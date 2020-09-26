Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 27 September 2020
US provides $2.5 mln in humanitarian assistance to Christians sheltering in KRG Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike
Saturday، 26 September 2020 10:28 PM

Kurdistan Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 650 with 33 New Fatalities

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry on Saturday reported 33 COVID-19 fatalities within the past 24 hours, which raises the overall death toll to 650.

The ministry said in a report that 13 people in Duhok, nine in Erbil, nine in Sulaymaniyah, and two in Halabja had succumbed to the virus since Friday.

There were also 520 new infections, the ministry added.

As of September 26, a total of 45,215 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the four provinces of the Kurdistan Region.

Nearly 29,000 people have recovered from the novel virus, while over 14,600 remain as active cases.
