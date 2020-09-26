Iraq’s Foreign Minister Arrives in Tehran

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday, 26 September, to hold a range of talks with senior Iranian officials.
Hussein is expected to hold his first meeting with Mohammed Javad Zari, the Iranian foreign minister, to discuss bilateral ties on different levels.
He will later meet with other senior officials while Tehran.
Hussein’s visit to Iran comes in response to his Iranian counterpart’s recent trip to Baghdad.
Hussein is expected to hold his first meeting with Mohammed Javad Zari, the Iranian foreign minister, to discuss bilateral ties on different levels.
He will later meet with other senior officials while Tehran.
Hussein’s visit to Iran comes in response to his Iranian counterpart’s recent trip to Baghdad.