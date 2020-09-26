Bombing Targets Iraqi Activist’s Home in Dhi Qar

Unknown assailants targeted another Iraqi activist and lawyer in the southern province of Dhi Qar as protests resume.



Hussein al-Gharrabi, who has been one of the main activists and organizers of the anti-government protests, wrote on his Facebook account that a bomb blast hit his home on Friday night, 25th September.



No one was hurt, but the blast has caused massive damages to Gharrabi’s house, media reports said.



This comes a week after Sajjad al-Iraqi, another activist in Nasiriyyah, the provincial capital of Dhi Qar, was kidnapped. Gharrabi is said to be among those who kept the government under pressure for finding Sajjad al-Iraqi.