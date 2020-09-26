Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 27 September 2020
Breaking
US provides $2.5 mln in humanitarian assistance to Christians sheltering in KRG Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 26 September 2020 10:19 PM

Bombing Targets Iraqi Activist’s Home in Dhi Qar

2
 Unknown assailants targeted another Iraqi activist and lawyer in the southern province of Dhi Qar as protests resume.

Hussein al-Gharrabi, who has been one of the main activists and organizers of the anti-government protests, wrote on his Facebook account that a bomb blast hit his home on Friday night, 25th September.

No one was hurt, but the blast has caused massive damages to Gharrabi’s house, media reports said.

This comes a week after Sajjad al-Iraqi, another activist in Nasiriyyah, the provincial capital of Dhi Qar, was kidnapped. Gharrabi is said to be among those who kept the government under pressure for finding Sajjad al-Iraqi.
Related Stories
Read
4

Kurdistan Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 650 with 33 New Fatalities 26 September 2020 10:28 PM

3

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Arrives in Tehran 26 September 2020 10:22 PM

1

Bomb Blast Kills Seven in Syria's Sare Kanie 26 September 2020 10:06 PM

Hezbollah Flag - Flickr - upyernoz

Iraqi Hezbollah threatens U.S. after Washington's warning to close embassy in Baghdad 26 September 2020 09:52 PM

fuad

Iraq’s foreign minister makes first visit to Iran 26 September 2020 05:19 PM

3

Independence Referendum was the Popular Will for Liberty: PM Barzani 25 September 2020 09:06 PM

44

COVID-19: KRG Reports over 700 Cases 25 September 2020 08:59 PM

c0d6fa4be7c459576947ba027a9af720_L

Iraq's Sadr Calls for Investigation into Attacks on Diplomatic Missions 25 September 2020 08:56 PM

Comments