Bomb Blast Kills Seven in Syria's Sare Kanie

A bomb explosion in the Syrian Kurdish town of Sare Kanie, which is under the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Syrian rebels, left seven people killed on Saturday evening.



The car bomb explosion took place in south of Sare Kanie (Ras al-Ain) where a great number of people were also wounded, a local source explained to BasNews.

No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

Sare Kanie, like other surrounding areas, came under the Turkish control and Ankara-backed Syrian Islamist groups after Turkey's military incursion into the Syrian Kurdistan earlier in March.