Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 27 September 2020
Breaking
US provides $2.5 mln in humanitarian assistance to Christians sheltering in KRG Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 26 September 2020 10:06 PM

Bomb Blast Kills Seven in Syria's Sare Kanie

1

 A bomb explosion in the Syrian Kurdish town of Sare Kanie, which is under the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Syrian rebels, left seven people killed on Saturday evening.


The car bomb explosion took place in south of Sare Kanie (Ras al-Ain) where a great number of people were also wounded, a local source explained to BasNews.
No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the incident.
Sare Kanie, like other surrounding areas, came under the Turkish control and Ankara-backed Syrian Islamist groups after Turkey's military incursion into the Syrian Kurdistan earlier in March.

Related Stories
Read
4

Kurdistan Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 650 with 33 New Fatalities 26 September 2020 10:28 PM

3

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Arrives in Tehran 26 September 2020 10:22 PM

2

Bombing Targets Iraqi Activist’s Home in Dhi Qar 26 September 2020 10:19 PM

Hezbollah Flag - Flickr - upyernoz

Iraqi Hezbollah threatens U.S. after Washington's warning to close embassy in Baghdad 26 September 2020 09:52 PM

fuad

Iraq’s foreign minister makes first visit to Iran 26 September 2020 05:19 PM

3

Independence Referendum was the Popular Will for Liberty: PM Barzani 25 September 2020 09:06 PM

44

COVID-19: KRG Reports over 700 Cases 25 September 2020 08:59 PM

c0d6fa4be7c459576947ba027a9af720_L

Iraq's Sadr Calls for Investigation into Attacks on Diplomatic Missions 25 September 2020 08:56 PM

Comments