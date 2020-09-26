Iraqi Hezbollah threatens U.S. after Washington's warning to close embassy in Baghdad

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah has threatened to “crash the US troops”, as Washington warned of closing down its embassy in Baghdad, if attacks on its diplomatic mission resume.



In remarks on Saturday, Abu Ali Askari, head of Kataib Hezbollah’s security, said they will “crush the US troops on Iraq’s soil”.



The threats come after media reports revealed that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had warned Iraqi President Barham Salih that Washington might close down its embassy in Baghdad if the Iraqi government fails to stop the increasing attacks on US troops and diplomatic mission by the Iran-backed militias.



“Your threatenings and trembling statements would turn against you and your foolish president,” Askari said in response to Pompeo’s statement.