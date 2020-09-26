Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 26 September 2020
Saturday، 26 September 2020 02:01 PM

Earthquake strikes northeastern Iran near Turkmenistan border

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck northeastern Iran near its border with Turkmenistan on Saturday, state Iranian TV reported.
Homes were damaged but there were no fatalities from the quake, which jolted an area near Maraveh Tappeh in Golestan Province, the province’s governor told local media.
The quake had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
