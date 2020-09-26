Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 26 September 2020
Breaking
US provides $2.5 mln in humanitarian assistance to Christians sheltering in KRG Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 26 September 2020 01:58 PM

Iranian president accuses US of savagery after new sanctions

rouhani
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Saturday of “savagery” after Washington imposed new sanctions on Tehran, and said Iranians should direct their anger at the White House.
“The Americans have inflicted tens of millions of dollars of damage on Iran,” Rouhani said in televised remarks, his voice shaking with anger. “We haven’t such an extent of savagery ... The address for Iranian people’s curses and hatred is the White House.”
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor and began reimposing sanctions that had been eased under the accord.
Washington imposed new sanctions on Monday on Iran’s defense ministry and others involved in its nuclear and weapons program to support the US assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored.
On Thursday, Washington blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over alleged gross violations of human rights, including imposing sanctions on a judge it said was involved in the case of an Iranian wrestler sentenced to death.
Related Stories
Read
Revealed: Iran building new crossing on Syria border to smuggle weapons, oil

Earthquake strikes northeastern Iran near Turkmenistan border 26 September 2020 02:01 PM

mustafa-adib

Lebanon's prime minister-designate steps down in blow to French initiative 26 September 2020 01:54 PM

4563

2 injured in knife attack near Charlie Hebdo's former offices in Paris 25 September 2020 03:03 PM

EiqxHEPXgAEIfTS.jpeg-768x430

Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace 24 September 2020 06:12 PM

Capture

Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority 24 September 2020 06:08 PM

463954

U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations 24 September 2020 06:06 PM

Iran convicts rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh

Hospitalised Sotoudeh Back In Jail: Husband 24 September 2020 03:47 PM

iran

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises above 25,000 24 September 2020 03:38 PM

Comments