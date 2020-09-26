Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 26 September 2020
Saturday، 26 September 2020 01:54 PM

Lebanon's prime minister-designate steps down in blow to French initiative

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French bid aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the worst crisis since the nation’s 1975-1990 civil war.

 

Mustapha Adib, former ambassador to Berlin, was picked on Aug. 31 to form a cabinet after President Emmanuel Macron intervened to secure a consensus on naming him.


Under the French roadmap, the new government would take swift steps to tackle corruption and implement reforms needed to trigger billions of dollars of international aid to fix an economy that has been crushed by a mountain of debt.
The nation took a further knock when a huge explosion on Aug. 4 at Beirut port ruined a swathe of the capital.


Adib, a Sunni Muslim based on the sectarian system of power sharing, announced he was stepping down but said Lebanon must not abandon the French plan or squander Macron’s goodwill.

