Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 25 September 2020
Breaking
US provides $2.5 mln in humanitarian assistance to Christians sheltering in KRG Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 25 September 2020 09:06 PM

Independence Referendum was the Popular Will for Liberty: PM Barzani

3

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked the third anniversary of the historic Kurdistan independence referendum on Friday, saying it was the popular will for liberty.

“Today we commemorate with pride the anniversary of our referendum, an expression of the popular will that demonstrated the Kurdistani peoples’ desire for liberty, and their hopes to achieve their legitimate rights and aspirations in a peaceful and democratic manner,” PM Barzani wrote on Twitter.

Three years ago on this day, millions of Kurds went to the polls to vote on statehood after suffering decades of oppression by the successive regimes of Iraq.

Nearly 93% of the people voted in favor of independence despite a huge pressure from Iraq, the neighboring countries, and the Western powers.

However, Kurdistan political leadership later decided to freeze the result of the referendum when the Iraqi Army and Iran-backed militias of Hashd al-Shaabi carried out a large-scale military operation against the Peshmerga forces in Kirkuk as a retaliatory move and collective punishment.
Related Stories
Read
44

COVID-19: KRG Reports over 700 Cases 25 September 2020 08:59 PM

c0d6fa4be7c459576947ba027a9af720_L

Iraq's Sadr Calls for Investigation into Attacks on Diplomatic Missions 25 September 2020 08:56 PM

22

COVID-19 Claims nearly 70 other Lives in Iraq 25 September 2020 08:54 PM

11

“We Do Not Bow Down”: Barzani on Independence Referendum Anniversary 25 September 2020 08:52 PM

Sadr_Iran

Sadr claims he rejects violations against diplomatic missions 25 September 2020 04:24 PM

0906f271b159ab37b98c69c86505f585_L

Iraqi Airways flights to Iran suspended 25 September 2020 04:21 PM

noori

Al-Maliki: Iraq rejects targeting of any diplomatic missions 25 September 2020 12:39 AM

salih salih

President Salih addresses Iraq at the General Assembly 25 September 2020 12:29 AM

Comments