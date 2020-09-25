Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 25 September 2020
Breaking
US provides $2.5 mln in humanitarian assistance to Christians sheltering in KRG Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 25 September 2020 08:59 PM

COVID-19: KRG Reports over 700 Cases

44
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday reported more than 700 new cases of coronavirus.

A total of 706 infections and 521 recoveries of COVID-19 have been recorded across Kurdistan Region within the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement.

The death toll, in the meantime, spiked to 1,617 after 25 other people lost their lives on Friday.

The Kurdistan Region has so far registered a total of 44,695 cases, out of which 28,674 patients have been discharged from the hospital and recovered from the novel virus.
Related Stories
Read
3

Independence Referendum was the Popular Will for Liberty: PM Barzani 25 September 2020 09:06 PM

c0d6fa4be7c459576947ba027a9af720_L

Iraq's Sadr Calls for Investigation into Attacks on Diplomatic Missions 25 September 2020 08:56 PM

22

COVID-19 Claims nearly 70 other Lives in Iraq 25 September 2020 08:54 PM

11

“We Do Not Bow Down”: Barzani on Independence Referendum Anniversary 25 September 2020 08:52 PM

Sadr_Iran

Sadr claims he rejects violations against diplomatic missions 25 September 2020 04:24 PM

0906f271b159ab37b98c69c86505f585_L

Iraqi Airways flights to Iran suspended 25 September 2020 04:21 PM

noori

Al-Maliki: Iraq rejects targeting of any diplomatic missions 25 September 2020 12:39 AM

salih salih

President Salih addresses Iraq at the General Assembly 25 September 2020 12:29 AM

Comments