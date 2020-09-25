COVID-19: KRG Reports over 700 Cases

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday reported more than 700 new cases of coronavirus.



A total of 706 infections and 521 recoveries of COVID-19 have been recorded across Kurdistan Region within the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement.



The death toll, in the meantime, spiked to 1,617 after 25 other people lost their lives on Friday.



The Kurdistan Region has so far registered a total of 44,695 cases, out of which 28,674 patients have been discharged from the hospital and recovered from the novel virus.