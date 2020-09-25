Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 25 September 2020
Breaking
US provides $2.5 mln in humanitarian assistance to Christians sheltering in KRG Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 25 September 2020 08:56 PM

Iraq's Sadr Calls for Investigation into Attacks on Diplomatic Missions

c0d6fa4be7c459576947ba027a9af720_L
Iraqi powerful Shia cleric and leader of Sairoon coalition, Muqtada al-Sadr, has called for an investigation into the attacks on the international diplomatic missions in the country.

Sadr said in a statement published on his Twitter account that "a committee of a security, military, and parliamentary nature" should be formed so as to investigate the violations on the foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq to ensure the security situation as well as "the prestige of the Iraqi state."

The Green Zone, where the government's offices and US embassy are located, with the Baghdad International Airport and other military bases housing the US forces have often come under rocket attacks over the past few weeks, with Washington blaming the pro-Iran militia groups for the incidents.
 
Earlier on Thursday, Sadr called on Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi to prevent part of its groups from being involved in attacks on the foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq or the country's security situation could deteriorate more rapidly.
Related Stories
Read
3

Independence Referendum was the Popular Will for Liberty: PM Barzani 25 September 2020 09:06 PM

44

COVID-19: KRG Reports over 700 Cases 25 September 2020 08:59 PM

22

COVID-19 Claims nearly 70 other Lives in Iraq 25 September 2020 08:54 PM

11

“We Do Not Bow Down”: Barzani on Independence Referendum Anniversary 25 September 2020 08:52 PM

Sadr_Iran

Sadr claims he rejects violations against diplomatic missions 25 September 2020 04:24 PM

0906f271b159ab37b98c69c86505f585_L

Iraqi Airways flights to Iran suspended 25 September 2020 04:21 PM

noori

Al-Maliki: Iraq rejects targeting of any diplomatic missions 25 September 2020 12:39 AM

salih salih

President Salih addresses Iraq at the General Assembly 25 September 2020 12:29 AM

Comments