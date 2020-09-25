Iraq's Sadr Calls for Investigation into Attacks on Diplomatic Missions

Iraqi powerful Shia cleric and leader of Sairoon coalition, Muqtada al-Sadr, has called for an investigation into the attacks on the international diplomatic missions in the country.



Sadr said in a statement published on his Twitter account that "a committee of a security, military, and parliamentary nature" should be formed so as to investigate the violations on the foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq to ensure the security situation as well as "the prestige of the Iraqi state."



The Green Zone, where the government's offices and US embassy are located, with the Baghdad International Airport and other military bases housing the US forces have often come under rocket attacks over the past few weeks, with Washington blaming the pro-Iran militia groups for the incidents.



Earlier on Thursday, Sadr called on Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi to prevent part of its groups from being involved in attacks on the foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq or the country's security situation could deteriorate more rapidly.