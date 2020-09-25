COVID-19 Claims nearly 70 other Lives in Iraq

The coronavirus has claimed nearly 70 other lives across Iraq within the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.



A statement by the health ministry explained in a statement that at least 4,593 infections and 4,505 recoveries have been recorded since yesterday.



The new reports brings the coronavirus tally to 341,699 in Iraq, while the death toll spiked to 8,867.



However, a total of 273,266 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 and returned home since February.