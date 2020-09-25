Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 25 September 2020
US provides $2.5 mln in humanitarian assistance to Christians sheltering in KRG Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike
Friday، 25 September 2020 08:52 PM

“We Do Not Bow Down”: Barzani on Independence Referendum Anniversary

Kurdish prominent leader and the president of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, marked the third anniversary of the historic independence referendum of Kurdistan on Friday.

“We do not bow down,” the Kurdish leader, who served as the president of Kurdistan Region during the referendum and spearheaded the huge event in 2017.

In the independence referendum, 92.7% of the people voted in favor of statehood despite the huge pressure from Baghdad, the neighboring countries, and the Western powers.

“Do not bow down” has become a moto for the Kurdish resistance after a Peshmerga fighter appeared during a live stream on a television while fighting back the Iranian-backed Shia militias of Hashd al-Shaabi between Erbil and Kirkuk in October 2017.
