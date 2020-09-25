Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 25 September 2020
Friday، 25 September 2020 04:24 PM

Sadr claims he rejects violations against diplomatic missions

Sadr_Iran

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on Friday to form a commission to investigate violations of diplomatic missions.


 Al-Sadr said in a tweet followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that “in view of the seriousness of the security conditions that beset the present and future of the country, and in the midst of security breaches that threaten the prestige of the Iraqi state, and pose a direct threat to the life and fate of our dear people, so we find an urgent interest to form a committee  Of a security, military and parliamentary nature to investigate the security breaches that diplomatic missions and official state headquarters are exposed to, in a way that harms Iraq's reputation in international forums.

