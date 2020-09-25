Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 25 September 2020
Friday، 25 September 2020 03:03 PM

2 injured in knife attack near Charlie Hebdo's former offices in Paris

Two people are in a serious condition after a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris and a suspect has been arrested, police have said, Guardian reported.


Paris police headquarters said the victims’ lives were not in danger, and that no one else was wounded. Only one attacker was involved, police said, rather than two as first thought.


A man reportedly wearing bloodstained clothing and carrying a large knife or machete was detained near the Place de la Bastille in eastern Paris shortly after the attack, police said. All schools in the area were placed in lockdown as a security measure.

