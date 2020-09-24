Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Thursday، 24 September 2020 06:12 PM

Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace

 Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Germany, France, and Egypt on Thursday stressed that the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution is the path to achieve peace and regional security.

The ministers made their remakes at a meeting in Amman, which was also attended by the EU special representative for the middle east peace process, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The ministers stressed that the two-state solution should lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 1967.

The ministers also voiced commitment to support all efforts to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fulfills the legitimate rights of all parties based on international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and agreements, including the Arab Peace Initiative.

The ministers said the suspension of the annexation of Palestinian lands following the announcement of the decision by the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize ties should become permanent.

The foreign ministers also reaffirmed the indispensable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the need to provide it with the political and financial support to continue to fulfill its UN mandate and provide its vital services to refugees.

Egypt, France, Germany, and Jordan will continue their efforts to help achieve the just and comprehensive peace that people of the region deserve, they added. 
Comments