Iraqi troops carry out operation against ISIS, north of Baghdad

Iraqi armed forces have announced launching new operation against ISIS in the desert areas in north of Baghdad.



In a statement on Thursday, the War Media Cell said the new operation targets hunting down the ISiS militants in the areas between Salahaddin and Diyala provinces.



The statement expressed hopes to clean the areas between Hamrin mountain and Zaghitoon valley where ISIS militants are believed to be hiding.



The Iraqi forces continue the fight against the ISIS extremists, despite the fact that their country had announced full victory over IS back in 2017 during Haider al-Abadi’s premiership.