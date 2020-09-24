Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Breaking
Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations Iraqi oil ministry denies deal to up oil exports UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 24 September 2020 03:47 PM

Hospitalised Sotoudeh Back In Jail: Husband

Iran convicts rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh

Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, who was hospitalised after going on hunger strike for over 40 days, has been returned to prison "without any medical intervention", her husband said Wednesday.


"This evening, after 5 days of confinement in Taleghani hospital (Tehran), Nasrin was returned to prison in the worst of physical conditions without any medical intervention," Reza Khandan tweeted.


"This act has no meaning other putting her life in danger."


Sotoudeh, 57, who announced she was going on hunger strike last month to demand the release of political prisoners and focus attention on their plight due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had been hospitalised after being "severely weakened", Khandan said on Saturday.


On Wednesday, he told AFP that his wife "has just told me by phone that the authorities quarantined her... in a bare unit as soon as she returned to prison."
"Because of her heart problems, I expected them to at least refer her to the prison clinic, especially after 44 days on hunger strike," he added.


Sotoudeh, co-laureate of the European Parliament's prestigious Sakharov prize in 2012, is serving a 12-year sentence imposed last year, after she defended women arrested for protesting compulsory headscarf laws.


On 11 August she and Khandan announced her hunger strike on social media, describing the conditions faced by political prisoners detained on "unbelievable" charges as impossible to tolerate, especially since they were offered no legal hope of release as the pandemic engulfs Iran.


The virus has so far killed at least 24,840 Iranians and infected 432,798, according to official figures released on Wednesday.


Sotoudeh has been held at Tehran's Evin prison, where Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah is in custody.


Khandan told AFP on Saturday that the prison had "not even told us" of his wife's hospitalisation, of which the family were notified by one of her fellow inmates.


She had been transferred to the cardiac care unit shortly after being taken to the emergency ward of Taleghani hospital, Khandan had said.


"We were allowed to see her for a few moments," he said.


"She was severely weakened, lost a lot of weight and had sunken eyes".

Related Stories
Read
EiqxHEPXgAEIfTS.jpeg-768x430

Jordan, Germany, France, Egypt stress on two-state solution as key to achieve peace 24 September 2020 06:12 PM

Capture

Oman to resume international flights on 1 Oct.: Aviation authority 24 September 2020 06:08 PM

463954

U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations 24 September 2020 06:06 PM

iran

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises above 25,000 24 September 2020 03:38 PM

RTX72FXA.jpg Libya Tripoli 06AUG19

Eastern Libyan forces say they killed Islamic State leader 24 September 2020 03:29 PM

oil ship

Saudis warn U.N. of oil spot in shipping lane near decaying Yemen tanker 24 September 2020 03:26 PM

king12

Saudi king calls for global position against Tehran's hostile behavior 24 September 2020 12:57 AM

873

UK, France, Germany summon Iranian ambassadors over prisoners 24 September 2020 12:54 AM

Comments