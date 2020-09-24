Saudi king calls for global position against Tehran's hostile behavior

King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia called for a comprehensive solution and a firm international position against Iranian regime’s hostile activities, including “sponsorship of terrorism”.



Giving a speech via video conference, during the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, King Salman calls for an international stance against Tehran’s attempt to obtain weapons of mass destructions, and its ballistic missile program, and its interference in the internal affairs of other countries.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stressed that the world today is facing a tremendous challenge in the form of COVID-19 pandemic and its health, humanitarian, and economic repercussions, which compel all of us to stand together in order to face the common challenges to our world, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The Kingdom, as President of the G20, also stressed that it continues to promote global response efforts to confront this pandemic and address its repercussions.



The Kingdom reiterated that in regional and international spheres, it advocates a policy that relies on respect for international laws and principles, and continues working to achieve security, stability, and prosperity in its region, while supporting political solutions to conflicts and combating extremism in all of its forms and manifestations.