UK, France, Germany summon Iranian ambassadors over prisoners

France, Germany and the UK are summoning Iranian ambassadors in a coordinated diplomatic protest against Iran’s detention of dual nationals and its treatment of political prisoners, Guardian reported.



The Iranian ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad, was summoned by the Foreign Office on Tuesday to meet senior officials, and the Iranian ambassadors in Paris and Berlin are also being called in this week. A letter handed to Baeidinejad and seen by the Guardian says Iran’s policy of arbitrary detention is seriously undermining its international standing.