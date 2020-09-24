Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Thursday، 24 September 2020

Iran flew surveillance drone over US aircraft carrier near Persian Gulf

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard force has managed to fly a surveillance drone over the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier which last week transited through the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian news agency has reported.


The semi-official Tasnim news agency, which is considered close to the paramilitary Guard, published images of the Nimitz, saying they were taken by Iranian-made drones, and showing fighter planes parked on the carrier’s deck.


The Nimitz, and several other warships, passed last Friday through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important chokepoint for oil shipments, the US Navy had said, in what was described as a “scheduled maneuver”.

