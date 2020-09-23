PM Barzani Allocates IQD540 Million to Schools for COVID-19 Protective Measures

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has allocated a special budget to help the schools across the region begin the new school year.



KRG’s Education Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the prime minister’s IQD540 million fund is to provide the schools with materials required for health protocols at schools while the novel coronavirus continues spiking in the region.



“Improving our healthcare is an essential part of this government’s reform agenda. That’s why we’re investing in new equipment and facilities,” PM Barzani wrote on Twitter earlier the day.



To combat the pandemic, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has spent more than USD38 million.



As of September 23, the Kurdistan Region has recorded over 43,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 1,500 fatalities.