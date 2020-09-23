Over 5,000 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Iraq

Iraq's health ministry said on Wednesday that more than 5,000 people had tested positive for coronavirus within the past day.



With 5,055 new infections recorded since yesterday, the coronavirus tally spiked to 332,635, the ministry said in a statement, noting that 3,231 recoveries were also registered.



The death toll also rose to 8,754 after 72 other patients lost their lives on Wednesday.



However, 264,988 people have recovered from COVID-19 since its outbreak in February.