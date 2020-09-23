Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Breaking
UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 23 September 2020 10:29 PM

Roadside Bomb Hits Coalition Convoy in Salahaddin

3
A roadside bomb explosion on Wednesday targeted a convoy of the US-led Coalition forces in Salahaddin province, a source revealed.

The incident occurred on the Salahaddin highway, which did not result in any casualties, but in damages to the tires of the vehicle, a security source told BasNews.

Similar attacks have recently targeted the coalition forces in various areas of Iraq, for which no groups have officially claimed responsibility.
Related Stories
Read
6

Iraqi Government Responds to PM Barzani’s Call on Disputed Areas 23 September 2020 10:35 PM

5

PM Barzani Allocates IQD540 Million to Schools for COVID-19 Protective Measures 23 September 2020 10:32 PM

4

Over 5,000 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Iraq 23 September 2020 10:31 PM

2

Kurdistan Security Forces Seize 10kg of Illegal Drugs in Soran 23 September 2020 10:27 PM

1

Kurdistan Records New All-time High Daily Coronavirus Infections 23 September 2020 10:25 PM

Barham Salih

Salih says fight against terrorism far from over 23 September 2020 10:15 PM

bomb

Roadside bomb hits coalition convoy in Salahaddin 23 September 2020 08:21 PM

b716e5e0-544e-4a32-8f82-a1e8976e6c77_16x9_600x338

Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 23 September 2020 05:49 PM

Comments