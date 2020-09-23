Roadside Bomb Hits Coalition Convoy in Salahaddin

A roadside bomb explosion on Wednesday targeted a convoy of the US-led Coalition forces in Salahaddin province, a source revealed.
The incident occurred on the Salahaddin highway, which did not result in any casualties, but in damages to the tires of the vehicle, a security source told BasNews.
Similar attacks have recently targeted the coalition forces in various areas of Iraq, for which no groups have officially claimed responsibility.
