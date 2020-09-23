Kurdistan Security Forces Seize 10kg of Illegal Drugs in Soran

Kurdistan Region's security forces on Wednesday managed to seize at least 10 kilograms of illegal drugs in Soran district of Erbil province.



Sidiq Khorki, head of Soran Security Directorate, confirmed the report to BasNews and explained that 10 kg of heroin was seized in Soran district on Wednesday.



According to a statement by the general directorate of anti-narcotics, a total of 358,552 kg of illicit drugs have been seized since January, this year, while 586 suspects were arrested.