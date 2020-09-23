Kurdistan Records New All-time High Daily Coronavirus Infections

Kurdistan Region on Wednesday recorded the highest daily coronavirus infection ever with 955 new cases.



With 370 people testing positive within the past 24 hours, Duhok had the highest infection tally, followed by Sulaymaniyah (319), Erbil (240), and Halabjah (26).



The new cases sharply increased the total number of registered cases across Kurdistan since the beginning of the outbreak to 43,323.



The ministry’s report also confirmed 19 deaths, which raise the overall death toll to 1,572.



Out of the total infection tally, 27,698 people have recovered and 14,053 are still under treatment