Thursday, 24 September 2020
UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths
Wednesday، 23 September 2020 10:25 PM

Kurdistan Records New All-time High Daily Coronavirus Infections

Kurdistan Region on Wednesday recorded the highest daily coronavirus infection ever with 955 new cases.

With 370 people testing positive within the past 24 hours, Duhok had the highest infection tally, followed by Sulaymaniyah (319), Erbil (240), and Halabjah (26).

The new cases sharply increased the total number of registered cases across Kurdistan since the beginning of the outbreak to 43,323.

The ministry’s report also confirmed 19 deaths, which raise the overall death toll to 1,572.

Out of the total infection tally, 27,698 people have recovered and 14,053 are still under treatment
