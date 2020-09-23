Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Wednesday، 23 September 2020 10:15 PM

Salih says fight against terrorism far from over

Iraqi President Barham Salih has said the fight against terrorism is far from over, despite the country freeing its cities from ISIS.
“Transnational extremism continues to exist in the forms of sleeping cells scattered across Iraq including the desert regions,” Salih said during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, adding that the country cannot let its guard down now.
Iraq, according to Salih, should not underestimate the danger represented by terrorism and the possibility that it may reemerge.
Moreover, he expressed hopes to receive aid from friendly countries to help stop the financing of lawless organizations and extremism.
He added that low oil prices and the economic consequences of COVID-19 have caused major challenges to Iraq but that it continues to fight the pandemic.



In related context, Salih said Iraq is trying to tackle corruption and corrupt individuals, adding that elections due to be held next year are a result of the demands of protesters for change.
He indicated hopes that the UN provide technical assistance to ensure transparency.
