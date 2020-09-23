Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Wednesday، 23 September 2020 05:58 PM

UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday said Hezbollah must be disarmed for Lebanon to achieve security, stability and prosperity.
The Beirut port blast occurred as a result of Hezbollah’s “hegemony” over the decision-making process in Lebanon by force of arms, he told world leaders at the 75th United Nations General Assembly session, which is being held virtually for the first time.
King Salman also said Hezbollah has disrupted the constitutional state of Lebanon and vowed that the Kingdom would stand with the Lebanese people, particularly after the explosion.

The leaders of Iraq and Lebanon are also scheduled to speak on the second day of the annual gathering of world powers.

This years event is being held virtually for the first time in its 75 year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.
