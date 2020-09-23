Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Wednesday، 23 September 2020 05:49 PM

Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000

Health authorities in the Kurdistan Region on Sunday reported close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases, topping the all-time high number of infections in a day.

In its daily statement on COVID-19 figures, the regional health ministry said it had completed 5,428 tests across the autonomous region in the past day, 955 of which were positive.

The official statement also noted that there had been 19 deaths during the same period: nine in Duhok province, seven in Sulaimani province, three in Erbil.

There have now been over 43,000 confirmed infections in the Kurdistan Region, 1,572 of them fatal.

So far, around 28,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease.
It is important to note that a patient classified as a “recovery” means they are no longer actively treated by health professionals, not that they have fully recovered.

Increasingly, medical experts recognize that some COVID-19 symptoms, such as chronic fatigue, often continue for long after an individual’s formal recovery and that various other symptoms, including significant lung damage, could be permanent.

Today’s figures are a new all-time high daily infection in Kurdistan Region since the pandemic hit the region in early March.

As Autumn approaches the Kurdistan Region, health officials repeatedly warn residents to adhere strictly to precautionary measures as infections from both coronavirus and seasonal influenzas could co-occur, overburdening the health care system.
