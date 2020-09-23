Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
UN General Assembly: Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in operating robotaxis and autonomous vehicles Kurdistan Region breaks record for new COVID-19 cases, reports about 1,000 Iraq, Kurdish politicians denounce Hezbollah move to partner with pro-Iran militias Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID-19 cases spike Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths
Wednesday، 23 September 2020 02:04 PM

Beyond the pale for Zaghari-Ratcliffe to return to detention, UK says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it would be beyond the pale for Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be returned to detention in Iran at this time.


He added that Britain was still enagaged in a process of paying back a debt it owns to Iran but that this was “not linked but in parallel” to the legal case.


“There’s been a process that has been ongoing,” he told Sky News about the debt dating back to 1979. “It’s not linked but it’s in parallel, where we’ve been saying look we recognise this debt and we’ll look at how we can resolve it as best we can.


“Frankly that is separate from the clear and immediate obligation on the right to not to detain British nationals.

“It will be beyond the pale, for her to be returned to detention at this time.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

