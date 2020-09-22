Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Tuesday، 22 September 2020 11:44 PM

Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 327,580.

The ministry also reported 3,682 more patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day, raising the tally of recoveries to 261,757.

It also confirmed 57 new deaths from the infectious disease, taking the death toll to 8,682.

A total of 2,098,488 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 21,644 done during the day, the ministry statement added.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
