Barzani and James Jeffrey Discuss Kurds in Syria’s Future

Kurdish prominent leader and the former president of Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, on Tuesday received US Special Envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, to discuss the role of Kurds.



During the meeting, Barzani and Jeffrey also exchanged views on the recent developments in the Syrian Kurdistan pertaining to the negotiations between the Kurdish political factions.



The US envoy also explained his country’s vision for the future of the Iraq-US relations as the strategic dialogue between the sides has already begun, a press release said.



The efforts to keep the Islamic State under pressure until it is eliminated, as well as the safe return of IDPs and refugees, were also discussed in the meeting.