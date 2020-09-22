Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death
Tuesday، 22 September 2020 09:19 PM

Barzani and James Jeffrey Discuss Kurds in Syria’s Future

Kurdish prominent leader and the former president of Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, on Tuesday received US Special Envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, to discuss the role of Kurds.

During the meeting, Barzani and Jeffrey also exchanged views on the recent developments in the Syrian Kurdistan pertaining to the negotiations between the Kurdish political factions.

The US envoy also explained his country’s vision for the future of the Iraq-US relations as the strategic dialogue between the sides has already begun, a press release said.

The efforts to keep the Islamic State under pressure until it is eliminated, as well as the safe return of IDPs and refugees, were also discussed in the meeting.
