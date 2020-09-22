COVID-19 Cases Exceed 42,000 in Kurdistan

Kurdistan Region’s new coronavirus infections exceeded 42,000 after the health ministry reported 636 new cases on Tuesday.



The ministry said Duhok had recorded the highest infection rate with 353 new cases in the past 24 hours.



The infection tally now stands at 42,368, from which 27,324 have recovered and 13,491 remain as active cases, according to the updated figures.



The health ministry also confirmed 17 deaths in its latest report, which brings the overall COVID-19 fatalities in Kurdistan up to 1,553.