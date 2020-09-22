Kurdistan PM, Spanish Ambassador Discuss Fostering Economic Ties

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Juan José Escobar, to discuss bilateral ties between Erbil and Madrid.



The Spanish top diplomat in Iraq expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen trade and economic ties with Erbil, as part of which they are ready to encourage the Spanish investments in Kurdistan.



PM Barzani welcomed any initiative for a closer economic cooperation, saying that his cabinet is ready to facilitate the procedures for domestic and foreign investments.



He also explained that the 9th Cabinet of the KRG is committed to diversification of economy with a great importance given to the agricultural sector, according to the readout of the meeting.