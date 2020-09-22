Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Breaking
Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 22 September 2020 09:11 PM

Iraqi Lawmakers Invited to Saturday Session Dedicated to Election Law Amendment

3
Iraqi lawmakers are invited to a session on Sunday, September 26, to vote on a section from the Election Law ahead of the forthcoming early polls.

Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi wrote on Twitter that the political factions at the parliament are encouraged to take part in the session scheduled for Sunday to make decisions on the electoral districts as part of the amendment of the Election Law.

“It has become imperative to complete the electoral districts to accomplish a just and fair law to conduct early elections that meet the aspirations of the people and express their will,” Halbousi said.

Iraq has scheduled a snap election for June 2021.

However, there are still many disagreements over the electoral districts as many political forces believe the larger electoral district could harm their supporting voices in certain areas.
Related Stories
Read
turkey_pic-750x430

Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa 22 September 2020 11:58 PM

iraq-pilgrim

Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears 22 September 2020 11:47 PM

3

Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total 22 September 2020 11:44 PM

6

Barzani and James Jeffrey Discuss Kurds in Syria’s Future 22 September 2020 09:19 PM

5

COVID-19 Cases Exceed 42,000 in Kurdistan 22 September 2020 09:17 PM

4

Kurdistan PM, Spanish Ambassador Discuss Fostering Economic Ties 22 September 2020 09:14 PM

2

PM Barzani Conveys “Deep Concern” over Ongoing Arabization Policies in Disputed Areas 22 September 2020 09:09 PM

1

Parliament Delegation to Visit Baghdad over Violations against Kurds in Disputed Areas 22 September 2020 09:06 PM

Comments