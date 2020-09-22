Iraqi Lawmakers Invited to Saturday Session Dedicated to Election Law Amendment

Iraqi lawmakers are invited to a session on Sunday, September 26, to vote on a section from the Election Law ahead of the forthcoming early polls.



Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi wrote on Twitter that the political factions at the parliament are encouraged to take part in the session scheduled for Sunday to make decisions on the electoral districts as part of the amendment of the Election Law.



“It has become imperative to complete the electoral districts to accomplish a just and fair law to conduct early elections that meet the aspirations of the people and express their will,” Halbousi said.



Iraq has scheduled a snap election for June 2021.



However, there are still many disagreements over the electoral districts as many political forces believe the larger electoral district could harm their supporting voices in certain areas.