Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Breaking
Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 22 September 2020 09:09 PM

PM Barzani Conveys “Deep Concern” over Ongoing Arabization Policies in Disputed Areas

2
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has expressed “deep concerns” over the ongoing policies which aim to change the demography of the Kurdish areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad, saying they are extensions to Baath Regime’s Arabization campaign against Kurds.

PM Barzani sent the message in a statement on Tuesday, after several Kurdish villages in Kirkuk province were stormed by Arabs from southern Iraq who claim the agricultural lands of the indigenous Kurdish population.

“We are monitoring with great concern the situation in the Kurdistani areas outside the jurisdiction of the Kurdistan Region, especially in Kirkuk province, where systematic Arabization and demographic change continues. It is the repetition of the same Arabization policy by the previous regimes against the Kurdish people of these areas,” PM Barzani said.

He further explained that the policies against the Kurds are taking place in a democratic Iraq where the Constitution has set the framework for a solution to the disputed territories.

The Kurdish leader strongly denounced any Arabization campaign against the Kurds, saying the Kurdistan Regional Government will not accept such policies.

“To address this issue, a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government is tasked to visit Baghdad. We call on the federal government to take the necessary measures in accordance with its constitutional power to prevent some local administrations from extending such policies,” reads the statement.

The KRG prime minister also urged the federal government to prevent the armed forces of Iraq from being involved in such actions while the disputes over these areas should only be resolved based on the Constitution.

He also called on the UN special representative to Iraq to take immediate action and prevent violations by local administrations against the indigenous people of the disputed areas.

“Enforcing such policies and behaviors threatens peace in these areas, which goes against our hope for peaceful coexistence between all the components there,” PM Barzani added.
Related Stories
Read
turkey_pic-750x430

Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa 22 September 2020 11:58 PM

iraq-pilgrim

Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears 22 September 2020 11:47 PM

3

Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total 22 September 2020 11:44 PM

6

Barzani and James Jeffrey Discuss Kurds in Syria’s Future 22 September 2020 09:19 PM

5

COVID-19 Cases Exceed 42,000 in Kurdistan 22 September 2020 09:17 PM

4

Kurdistan PM, Spanish Ambassador Discuss Fostering Economic Ties 22 September 2020 09:14 PM

3

Iraqi Lawmakers Invited to Saturday Session Dedicated to Election Law Amendment 22 September 2020 09:11 PM

1

Parliament Delegation to Visit Baghdad over Violations against Kurds in Disputed Areas 22 September 2020 09:06 PM

Comments