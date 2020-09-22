Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Breaking
Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 22 September 2020 09:06 PM

Parliament Delegation to Visit Baghdad over Violations against Kurds in Disputed Areas

1
A delegation from the Kurdistan Region Parliament will visit Baghdad to express concerns over the ongoing violations against the Kurds in Kirkuk and other disputed territories.

It comes after hundreds of Arab families from southern Iraqi provinces stormed the Kurdish villages in Palkana region of Kirkuk province to force the indigenous Kurdish families out and seize their farmlands.

MP Robina Aziz said such actions are the extension of the Arabization campaign against the Kurds which was first implemented by the former Baath regime.

She explained that the new Arabization campaign is being supported by the local administration of Kirkuk.

“The local administration and those in charge of the disputed Kurdistani areas help the non-indigenous Arabs with paperworks to unlawfully confiscate the lands which belong to the Kurds… This is a dangerous precedent against the Kurds,” the Kurdish lawmaker added.
Related Stories
Read
turkey_pic-750x430

Turkey Bombs Iraq, Syria, Targeting Kurdish Group It Says Trains Antifa 22 September 2020 11:58 PM

iraq-pilgrim

Iraq bars foreign pilgrims over coronavirus fears 22 September 2020 11:47 PM

3

Iraq reports 4,724 new COVID-19 cases, 327,580 in total 22 September 2020 11:44 PM

6

Barzani and James Jeffrey Discuss Kurds in Syria’s Future 22 September 2020 09:19 PM

5

COVID-19 Cases Exceed 42,000 in Kurdistan 22 September 2020 09:17 PM

4

Kurdistan PM, Spanish Ambassador Discuss Fostering Economic Ties 22 September 2020 09:14 PM

3

Iraqi Lawmakers Invited to Saturday Session Dedicated to Election Law Amendment 22 September 2020 09:11 PM

2

PM Barzani Conveys “Deep Concern” over Ongoing Arabization Policies in Disputed Areas 22 September 2020 09:09 PM

Comments