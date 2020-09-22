Parliament Delegation to Visit Baghdad over Violations against Kurds in Disputed Areas

A delegation from the Kurdistan Region Parliament will visit Baghdad to express concerns over the ongoing violations against the Kurds in Kirkuk and other disputed territories.



It comes after hundreds of Arab families from southern Iraqi provinces stormed the Kurdish villages in Palkana region of Kirkuk province to force the indigenous Kurdish families out and seize their farmlands.



MP Robina Aziz said such actions are the extension of the Arabization campaign against the Kurds which was first implemented by the former Baath regime.



She explained that the new Arabization campaign is being supported by the local administration of Kirkuk.



“The local administration and those in charge of the disputed Kurdistani areas help the non-indigenous Arabs with paperworks to unlawfully confiscate the lands which belong to the Kurds… This is a dangerous precedent against the Kurds,” the Kurdish lawmaker added.