Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Breaking
Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death Iraq takes new decisions to confront COVID-19 as infections reach 315,597 Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 22 September 2020 03:28 PM

Angered by Arab-Israel ties, Palestine quits chairing Arab League sessions

Arab League

Palestine has quit its current chairmanship of Arab League meetings, the Palestinian foreign minister said on Tuesday, condemning as dishonourable any Arab agreement to establish formal ties with Israel.


Palestinians see the accords which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed with Israel in Washington a week ago as betrayal of their cause and a blow to their quest for an independent state in Israeli-occupied territory.


Earlier this month, the Palestinians failed to persuade the Arab League to condemn nations breaking ranks and normalising relations with Israel.

Palestine was supposed to chair Arab League meetings for the next six months, but Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah that it no longer wanted the position.


“Palestine has decided to concede its right to chair the League’s council (of foreign ministers) at its current session. There is no honour in seeing Arabs rush towards normalisation during its presidency,” Maliki said.


In his remarks, he did not specifically name the UAE and Bahrain, Gulf Arab countries that share with Israel concern over Iran. He said Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit was informed of the Palestinian decision.

In a new move addressing internal Palestinian divisions, officials from West Bank-based President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction and the Islamist Hamas movement were due to hold reconciliation talks in Turkey on Tuesday.


Hamas seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 from Fatah forces during a brief round of fighting. Differences over power-sharing have delayed implementation of unity deals agreed since then.

Related Stories
Read
Covid-19-coronavirus-1-1

World sees record weekly number of COVID-19 cases, deaths down: WHO 22 September 2020 03:32 PM

zarif

Iran says ready for full prisoner swap with US 21 September 2020 09:17 PM

Iraq closes Mandali border crossing with Iran

Iraq closes borders to face enraged Iranian pilgrims 21 September 2020 08:59 PM

Ali Akbar Salehi

Iran: nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving 21 September 2020 08:52 PM

aoun

Aoun warns Lebanon will go "to hell" unless government agreed 21 September 2020 08:49 PM

Zarif

Iran's Zarif says wrestler Afkari executed for murder, not role in unrest 21 September 2020 08:46 PM

mike-pompeo-state-department

U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran's defense ministry, Venezuela's Maduro 21 September 2020 08:44 PM

hond

Israel: Honduras to move embassy to Jerusalem by end of 2020 21 September 2020 08:14 PM

Comments