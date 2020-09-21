Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Breaking
Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death Iraq takes new decisions to confront COVID-19 as infections reach 315,597 Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 21 September 2020 09:17 PM

Iran says ready for full prisoner swap with US

zarif

Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a virtual address to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have deteriorated sharply since 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran that have crippled its economy.


Washington has long demanded that Iran release U.S. citizens including Iranian-American father and son Baquer and Siamak Namazi.

Related Stories
Read
Iraq closes Mandali border crossing with Iran

Iraq closes borders to face enraged Iranian pilgrims 21 September 2020 08:59 PM

Ali Akbar Salehi

Iran: nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving 21 September 2020 08:52 PM

aoun

Aoun warns Lebanon will go "to hell" unless government agreed 21 September 2020 08:49 PM

Zarif

Iran's Zarif says wrestler Afkari executed for murder, not role in unrest 21 September 2020 08:46 PM

mike-pompeo-state-department

U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran's defense ministry, Venezuela's Maduro 21 September 2020 08:44 PM

hond

Israel: Honduras to move embassy to Jerusalem by end of 2020 21 September 2020 08:14 PM

pompeo1

US accuses Europe of inaction over Iran arms 21 September 2020 12:27 AM

rouhani

Iran threatens 'crushing response to US bullying' after sanctions declaration 21 September 2020 12:25 AM

Comments