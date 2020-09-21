Iraqi Prime Minister Set to Visit Paris Next Month

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has planned an official visit to Paris which is likely to take place in mid-October.



Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Asharq Al-Awsat during his Europe tour that his visit to Paris was paving the way for a visit by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.



Before Paris, Hussein visited Berlin and Brussels, about which he said strengthening the relations was the goal.



“We are seeking to boost cooperation with the European Union and consultations with NATO. The discussions were helpful and some tackled economic and trade agreements. Of course, Iraq needs help and support from the European companies. Discussions also addressed the political and security situation in Iraq and the region,” the top diplomat said.



Concerning military cooperations between Baghdad and Paris, Hussein noted that the international support was needed to completely defeat the Islamic State.



He also noted that Iraq is likely to send a request for an arm purchase to Paris.