Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Breaking
Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death Iraq takes new decisions to confront COVID-19 as infections reach 315,597 Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 21 September 2020 08:46 PM

Iran's Zarif says wrestler Afkari executed for murder, not role in unrest

Zarif

Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari was executed earlier this month for murder, the country’s foreign minister said on Monday, rejecting assertions by rights activists that the death sentence arose from his involvement in street protests.


Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was speaking in a virtual address to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.


Iran’s hardline judiciary said last week that Afkari, 27, a national champion Greco-Roman wrestler, was executed for murder. But his family and rights groups said he was tortured into making a false confession and his attorney said there was no proof of his guilt.


“We have an independent judiciary and the government is not involved in the decision-making of the judiciary...This gentleman ... was executed not because of participation in the demonstrations but because of a murder,” Zarif said.
“Many people participate in demonstrations (in Iran) and none of them are executed (for involvement in them).”


Iranian state media reported Afkari’s execution on Sept. 12, saying Afkari had been convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump had called on the Islamic Republic not to execute Afkari.


The European Union condemned Afkari’s execution, calling it cruel and inhumane punishment, while U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called it “an outrageous assault on human dignity, even by the despicable standards of this regime”.

Related Stories
Read
zarif

Iran says ready for full prisoner swap with US 21 September 2020 09:17 PM

Iraq closes Mandali border crossing with Iran

Iraq closes borders to face enraged Iranian pilgrims 21 September 2020 08:59 PM

Ali Akbar Salehi

Iran: nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving 21 September 2020 08:52 PM

aoun

Aoun warns Lebanon will go "to hell" unless government agreed 21 September 2020 08:49 PM

mike-pompeo-state-department

U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran's defense ministry, Venezuela's Maduro 21 September 2020 08:44 PM

hond

Israel: Honduras to move embassy to Jerusalem by end of 2020 21 September 2020 08:14 PM

pompeo1

US accuses Europe of inaction over Iran arms 21 September 2020 12:27 AM

rouhani

Iran threatens 'crushing response to US bullying' after sanctions declaration 21 September 2020 12:25 AM

Comments